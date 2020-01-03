Former NBA Commissioner, David Stern, passes away at 77

David Stern was the NBA commissioner from 1984 to 2014. He was the first commissioner to accept international players into his association. He has shook thousands of hands in each year of the NBA draft. NBA players like Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Kobe Bryant just to name a few.

Stern navigated the game of basketball to a worldwide sport not only played, but broadcasted across the world. If it wasn’t for Stern, there would be no Manu Ginobli, no Dirk Nowitzki, no Luka Doncic. But with the help of his vision, we were able to see these players who are not from other countries.

He also made the NBA D-League for development players who are trying to make it to the NBA. That league is now called the G-league and it gives hundreds of basketball players an opportunity to make their dream come true.

“I mean he brought to the floor front the guys like Michael Jordan. And started the branding of names like “Air Jordan”, the “Mailman” Karl Malone, and Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon and fans bought in to that. His impact on the league will be forever marked upon this league as something that’s unmatched for any other commissioner to match moving forward,” said Former Bastrop NBA Player and coach Kenny Natt.

When Stern took over as commissioner, you could buy a NBA team for about 5 million dollars. Now, the average NBA team costs almost 2 billion dollars.