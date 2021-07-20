Former Louisiana State Police Commander during death of Ronald Greene set to retire

On Monday, Former Louisiana State Police commander Captain John Peters announced his upcoming retirement in a letter to Troop F.

According to LSP Troop F public information officer Michael Reichardt, Peters requested to retire just last week and is currently on terminal leave.

Peters is set to retire in August.

In 2018, Peters took over as troop commander and supervised Troop F during a violent encounter with Louisiana State Troopers, following the death of Ronald Greene.

Reichardt was unable to issue more details about Peters’ upcoming retirement at this time.