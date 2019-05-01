Former Louisiana deputy indicted on 23 sex crime charges, including four counts of first-degree rape

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BRYAN KIBODEAUX

(5/1/19) A former Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was booked Tuesday on 23 sex crime charges involving juveniles, including four counts first-degree rape.

Bryan Kibodeaux, was processed from another facility into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center after he was indicted on April 22. He was initially arrested by State Police on Feb. 5, 2019, after his home was searched by detectives.

Kibodeaux was a 18-year law enforcement veteran.

His bond was set at $500,000 for one first-degree rape charge. No bond has been set for the other charges.