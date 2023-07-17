Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Familiar faces will be visiting new places with a certain social media star making an appearance on the fairly new car design show, “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” Tuesday night.

The TikTok star known as Mr. Professor is a former Grambling State University football sideline reporter, but he also previously was a middle school teacher in the North Louisiana area before catching fame from his outward personality.

The show is about transforming regular cars into any variation of the beloved toy company and being as creative as possible because the car will be judged at the end and be available for sale to anyone.

The Former Monroe native is excited for the opportunity and says when the design of the car is revealed it should not surprise many how much it resembles his boisterous persona.

“There’s definitely some gold in it because I wanted every single aspect of me to be a part of this build. Growing up in Grambling and having north Louisiana be a big part of who I am in my life and the man I am right now, I wanted to put some of those aspects into the car and I believe we were able to pull that off.” Nick Harrison, TikTok Star.

Harrison will not be the only exciting face to grace the television screen as WWE Superstar “Big E” will also make an appearance as a guest judge on the episode.

The show will air Tuesday night on NBC at 9 P.M.