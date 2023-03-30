OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Former director of the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Shelter was arrested Thursday morning.Police investigating alleged misconduct by Opelousas High School security officer

Terri Dupre Courvelle was arrested Thursday morning on charges of interference with animal research and management facilities. Courvelle was fired back in November of last year by St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard. Bellard never gave a reason for the termination.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued for both Courvelle and Tracy Duplechain, who was also fired from the Animal Control shelter. Duplechain was arrested at a parish council meeting a week after the warrant was issued.