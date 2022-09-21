CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A free Forestry Wildlife Wildlife Field Day is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2022, at 232 Brooks Road near Choudrant, La. The event will give forest landowners an opportunity to meet foresters, and learn about forest health, managing forestland for wildlife, harvesting, and more.

On-site sign-ins will begin at 8:30 AM and field day activities will begin at 9 AM. Lunch will be provided and the field day activities will end at 2 PM.

To pre-register, call 318-237-8350.