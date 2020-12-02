Food Giveaway in Tallulah set for Thursday, Dec. 3

TALLULAH, La. — The City of Tallulah and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will be holding a free food giveaway later this week.

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, the free food giveaway will be held at the Tallulah Community Center, located at 800 Beech Street.

The giveaway is set to begin at 10 AM.

