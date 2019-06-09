Food drive aims to help homeless veterans

WEST MONROE, La. (6/9/19)– A huge bin filled with brown paper bags sits at the entrance doors at Mac’s Fresh Market in West Monroe.

These hefty brown bags have a purpose.

It’s all part of the homeless veterans food drive, a small effort to give back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for us.

Each one of the donation bags are filled with non perishable items, like bottled water and creamed corn, but customers also have the option to pick out their own groceries to donate to the vets.

According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the majority of homeless veterans suffer from mental illnesses or substance abuse.

1.4 million veterans are at risk for homelessness due to poverty and lack of resources.

It’s something that hits home for local resident Joann Fuller.

“My husband’s dad was a World War II veteran, and his brother was a veteran. They’re dear to our hearts,” said Fuller.

From green beans to savory soups, the donation bags have everything for a hearty meal. For $5, shoppers can grab as many as they want and pay for them at check out .

“I’ve been intending to buy the bag because I support the veterans in every way. I always have they watch over us and protect us, and I just have the greatest respect for all our men and women in uniform,” said Fuller.

As Mac’s Fresh Market shoppers wheel their full carts of groceries out the door, many of them are dropping off an extra bag, hoping to make a difference.

The store is also accepting groceries from local households.