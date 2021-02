WINNSBORO, La. — There is a food distribution sponsored by Melanin Martha’s Munchbox and hosted by Pastor Jeremy McFarland today in Winnsboro at 1 PM.

According to a press release, the distribution location will be at the 1001 Gum Street, True Light Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La.

They will be giving out food and water at 1pm and say they have enough for roughly 400 people.