Food Bank providing drive-thru free grocery distributions throughout Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is hosting free drive-thru grocery distribution sites throughout Northeast Louisiana over the next two weeks.

Below is a full list of the dates of locations of each distribution site.

Ouachita Parish: Friday, September 4th from 9 a.m. until supplies run out at Christ Church located at 208 Lincoln Street in West Monroe.

Lincoln Parish: Wednesday, September 9th from 10 a.m. until supplies run out at the Ruston Sports Complex at 1803 Champions Way in Ruston.

Caldwell Parish: Thursday, September 10th from 10 a.m. until supplies run out at the Dixie Ballpark – 125 Ball Park Rd, Columbia.

Jackson Parish: Friday, September 11th from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. Cars line up at Chatham United Methodist Church – 902 Chatham Ave.

Union Parish: Tuesday, September 15th from 10 a.m. until supplies run out. Location TBD. (We will update this article once the location has been announced)

To learn more about the food distribution sites, click here or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567.