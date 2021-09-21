Food Bank of NELA welcomes back volunteers for the first time since start of pandemic

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month and the Food Bank is allowing volunteers to help out since the start of the pandemic.

Mary Francis Siggers, the President of Junior League says, “With the Junior League, we try to assist all the community needs with women and children at risk. That’s our main focus. Right now we’re focused on the Food Bank, getting it back and running. We missed it last year, we didn’t get to come because of Covid.”

“The last time I was here, was in 2019 in November. We were doing Thanksgiving boxes, so it’s been a long time. We’re excited to be able to get out in our community and help and be here putting hands to work. It’s exciting, it’s a bunch of women together listening to Micheal Jackson, so we’re happy, we’re happy to be here,” says Tara Etheridge, a member of Junior League.

Taylor Cosma, the Marketing and Communication Officer at the Food Bank says, “The fact that we have volunteers here, rather it’s our distributions or volunteering here at the Food Bank. We’re working together to serve each other and to help our neighbors.”