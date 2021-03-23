Food Bank of NELA sets dates for mobile food distributions across four parishes

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has announced the dates for several upcoming mobile food distributions across our area.

According to the Food Bank, these one-time drive-thru mobile pantries are for anyone who is in need of food assistance. No paperwork or registration is necessary.

Here are the schedules for the distributions:

Caldwell Parish Friday, March 26th at 9 AM Will be held at the Caldwell Dixie Ball Park, located at 125 Ballpark Road in Columbia

Morehouse Parish Tuesday, March 30th at 9 AM Will be held at the AP Carter Park, located at 1901 Moeller Drive in Bastrop

Union Parish Wednesday, March 31st at 10 AM Will be held at the Farmerville Rec Center, located at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville

Richland Parish Tuesday, April 6th at 9 AM Will be held at Town Hall, located at 209 Broadway Street in Delhi



The Food Bank says each vehicle will receive a mixture of fresh produce, protein, and dairy. The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and each vehicle will receive one set of food.

If you are in need of food but cannot attend one of the distributions, visit www.foodbanknela.org/find-food or call 318-322-3567.