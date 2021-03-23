Food Bank of NELA sets dates for mobile food distributions across four parishes

WEST MONROE, La. — The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana has announced the dates for several upcoming mobile food distributions across our area.
According to the Food Bank, these one-time drive-thru mobile pantries are for anyone who is in need of food assistance. No paperwork or registration is necessary.
Here are the schedules for the distributions:
- Caldwell Parish
- Friday, March 26th at 9 AM
- Will be held at the Caldwell Dixie Ball Park, located at 125 Ballpark Road in Columbia
- Morehouse Parish
- Tuesday, March 30th at 9 AM
- Will be held at the AP Carter Park, located at 1901 Moeller Drive in Bastrop
- Union Parish
- Wednesday, March 31st at 10 AM
- Will be held at the Farmerville Rec Center, located at 116 Cox Ferry Road in Farmerville
- Richland Parish
- Tuesday, April 6th at 9 AM
- Will be held at Town Hall, located at 209 Broadway Street in Delhi
The Food Bank says each vehicle will receive a mixture of fresh produce, protein, and dairy. The distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis and each vehicle will receive one set of food.
If you are in need of food but cannot attend one of the distributions, visit www.foodbanknela.org/find-food or call 318-322-3567.