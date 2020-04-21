Food Bank helps keep family afloat during pandemic; in need of financial donations

WEST MONROE, La. (04/20/2020) — Food security is what over 69,000 people in northeast Louisiana struggle with and local residen t Cindy Willmore has recently become one of them.

“I get rather when I talk about this because I have been prideful and God has made me humble.” Cindy Willmore, Local resident and food bank recipient

Back in January Cindy lost her job and then six months later she says she was blessed with a new job. Then COVID-19 hit, her hours were cut and even her son was laid off. She has gotten to a place where she didn’t want to ask for help. Even when her grandson came home with a flyer about a local food pantry called New Hope Worship.

“Me being my age and never being dependent on anyone else, I reluctantly kept throwing it away,” said 61-year-old Willmore.

Which is the story for so many people; Those who maybe never struggled before are being laid off or getting their hours chopped in half.

“We’ve seen a 435% increase in searches for food assistance on our website,” said Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana Communications Officer Sarah Hoffman.

It’s resources like the food bank that connects people like Cindy to food pantries. However, the food bank needs financial donations to keep feeding those in need.

“Every dollar helps us provide five meals to people in need.” Sarah Hoffman, Communications Officer Food Bank of NELA

Even during her toughest times, Cindy is finding ways to pay it forward lending a hand when she can. Willmore says without the food bank her family wouldn’t survive.

Courtesy: Food Bank of NELA

“We couldn’t make it without it.”

Hoffman says the food bank will need help for many months to come, so they’re asking for financial and virtual donations that you can make on their website .