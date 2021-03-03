Flying Tiger Brewery reopens indoor seating for first time in a year

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Flying Tiger Brewery in Monroe reopened indoor seating today for the first time in a year, thanks to the Phase three announcement.

The co-owner says it’s been a long year, but they’ve found ways to work through it. Today was spent getting the inside ready for guests and they already had a good amount of people show up on the first day.

“We’re super excited about it. Look it’s been a tough year, but we had a lot of loyal customers who came and bought beer from us personally to take home to go and we appreciate that support, but we’re excited that people can come in and gather together, drink beer together, kind of conversate together again a little bit,” said Robert Brewer, Founder, and Co-Owner of Flying Tiger Brewery.

Brewer says there’s still limited seating inside because they are only at 25-percent capacity, but they are following several guidelines to keep guests safe.