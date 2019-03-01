Flu continues to spread, closes down Hamburg School District Video

HAMBURG, Ar. - (02/28/19) Hamburg School District is out of school today and tomorrow for sickness. All four of Hamburg's schools had an unusual number of students reported absent.

Though, the Noble-Albrittion Elementary School was hit the hardest. Out of 694 total students, 173 were reported out Wednesday.

Marjorie Rogers has a child home sick with the flu and another sick with the the stomach virus.

"It was a very good idea because we had several flu cases and stomach virus and kids were dropping out of the classrooms like flies," Rogers said.

Teachers and bus drivers are even coming down with something.The district-wide closure has janitors and cafeteria crews on high alert. They've spent the day cleaning everything from the desks today and even more.

"It's germs everywhere," Rogers said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the flu tends to spread more between school-aged kids, even if they do get vaccinated.

"You can still get the flu even if you had the flu shot," said Tammy Cook with the Ashley County Health Unit.

Though, the symptoms are not as severe. She encourages parents to still take the proper precautions in making sure children aren't spreading their germs.

"Even the small little things of germ-x that you can get at the dollar store that they can carry or clip on to their backpacks if that's allowed in the schools carry that so that they can be doing that," said Cook.

Rogers believes it's more than just kids carrying germ-x, washing hands constantly and wiping down classroom supplies.

"A lot of it is, parents just thinking their kids have a cold and not keeping their kids at home or taking them to the doctor," said Rogers.

If you do have a child that has any cold or flu-like symptoms, keep them home.

"Don't send your kids to school if they have a fever," said Cook.

The Hamburg School District has alternative methods of instruction packets for students to complete, so they aren't counted absent from school.

