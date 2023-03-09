CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 425 at Washington Heights in Concordia Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Tracy L. Sullivan of Brookville, Fl.

The investigation revealed that a 1999 Saturn SL2, driven by Sullivan, and a 2013 GMC pickup truck towing a gooseneck utility trailer were traveling southbound on U.S. 425. As the GMC approached a private drive, the vehicle began slowing in order to make a right-hand turn. For reasons still under investigation, Sullivan failed to slow down and rear-ended the GMC’s trailer.

Sullivan, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC did not sustain any injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.