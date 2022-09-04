WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Week one of college football is officially in the books!

LSU Tigers kicked off the 2022 season with the Florida State Seminoles.

Under the new Brian Kelly era and Arizona state transfer Jayden Daniels’ had a 25-yard run to get an early LSU field goal in the first quarter.



Florida State 7, LSU 3 with 13 minutes left in the second quarter — Florida state on the board

With a reverse flea flicker resulting in a Ontaria Wilson touchdown catch.

LSU’s field goal attempt in the second quarter gets blocked, Jared verse gets blocked for Florida State.

The Albany transfer was one of the best portal pickups of the offseason and number 12 in the ESPN top 100.

Later on, LSU’s defense holds on fourth down following a muffed punt.

Florida State Seminoles extended its lead 24 to 17 late in the fourth until one second left in the fourth.

LSU on first and goal, scores a touchdown with the opportunity to tie the game at 24 and force an overtime.

Florida State defense would block the field goal attempt and Florida State hands LSU the heartbreak loss 24-23 inside the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.