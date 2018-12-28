Flooding causes evacuations, detours in Mississippi and Alabama Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) - (12/28/2018) According to our sister station WKRG, The Greene County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi reports they have conducted several water rescues throughout the night as flooding has become a serious issue in the county. Deputies are reporting there are some roads under water and some even washed out.

In a Facebook post, the Greene County Sheriff's Office posted, "Please be aware that we have roads that are washed out due to flash flooding. A few roads that have been flooded and/or washed out include:

Water across Hwy 42 at the Greene/Perry county line. Lovewell Road Completely washed away near Lovewell Church. Water covering road way multiple areas of Union road. Emergency personnel are out trying to check as many areas as they can."

There is also flooding in Alabama. Click here to see how homes are being evacuated in Clarke County, AL.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. High water in Fulton, AL