CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is hosting a Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on December 2, 2022. The free event is for children 10 years and younger and will feature over 700 candy canes hidden throughout downtown for the kids to find.

Special colored candy canes will also be hidden for a chance to win grand prizes when found. Participants will meet outside the Farmer’s Bank parking lot to start the hunt at 7 PM.