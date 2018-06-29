Flags for a Cause

West Monroe, La - Just in time for the 4th of July, worn-out American flags are being replaced with shiny new ones at businesses all over the twin cities...thanks to the Greater Ouachita Lions Club.

Businesses like Taco Bandido, Dairy Queen & McDonald's pay fifty bucks for their service...then they donate it to a good cause--helping kids see more clearly.

Michael Klangos, President of the Greater Ouachita Lions Club says the Lions have been using the flag service to help children get good vision for more than fifty years.

"We do this to raise money for the 35 schools that we go to to scan children's eyes and raise money to buy glasses for the preschool and kindergarten children that need them."

The screenings are held are various elementary schools throughout Ouachita Parish including Drew Elementary in West Monroe where we asked 3rd grader Parker Bamburg what she thought of the program.

"That sounds cool!"

The vision program has been a huge success, in large part, Klangos says, because of the hundreds of businesses who contribute by taking part in the flag program.

"We approximately have about 330 flags out at different businesses in Ouachita Parish."

Although this is their busiest time of the year--the Lions Club will still make time to come to your place of business, bring you a flag and hoist it up a flagpole for you--then maintain and replace it once a year. Quite a bargain for just fifty bucks...with proceeds, of course, going to a worth cause.

Contact Michael Klangos, President of the Greater Ouachita Lions Club at: (318) 557-4926