Five out of five mosquito pools test positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. — (9/6/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) reported that five mosquitos pools representing five locations tested positive for West Nile virus (WNv) in Ouachita Parish.

The mosquito pools were collected on August 27-29, 2019. The positive mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe: Near Lakeshore Subdivision

West Monroe: Near Darbonne Hills Subdivision and near Smith Street (Bawcomville)

Northeastern Ouachita Parish: Near Davis Street in Sterlington

All areas have since been treated by ground or air. Newly positive areas will be treated by ground Friday evening on Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 9.