Fitness center in South Monroe reopens after being closed since April

The B.J. Washington boxing and fitness center renovations are complete and the center re-opens today.

The center has been closed since April and after $78,000 worth of renovations, the center has a whole new look to it and is ready to use.

Upgrades to the equipment, paint, and inside area make this center a perfect place to spend any workout. Members of the community attended the ribbon cutting and were excited to see the changes to their beloved gym.

“You see the reinvestment that’s taking place in South Monroe. It goes to show what happens when everyone works together and this is what happens,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

The center received a grant from the city of Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Department and has been hard at work to get the renovations completed.

“Well obviously we want to have as many individuals to come in to work out as possible because health is very important and that is one of the priorities for the city of Monroe. They may be able to get me down here to do some things, said Mayo.

The fitness center is open at 1300 Richwood Rd. #1 Monroe, LA 71202.