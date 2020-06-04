Fiske Theatre reopening Friday; first time since March

OAK GROVE, La (06/08/20) — While theaters are still closed in some areas of the state, the Fiske Theatre in Oak Grove will be reopening tomorrow along with Phase Two.

Early March, the theatre was already looking to close their doors for a short break to revamp the theater. “We actually announced our closure about two days before the Governor announced that all motion picture theaters were gonna be closed in the state,” said Adam Holland, President of Holland Entertainment.

And to make up for lost revenue during the closure, they sold a snack that many movie goers enjoy.

“We started doing some popcorn sales out here on the sidewalk and our community was really supportive. We did not have to loan the theater any more money during that time and we were able to continue to pay our bills,” said Holland.

After a two month break, the Fiske Theatre is finally ready to reopen in a safe manner.

“Our box office already had sneeze guards hahaha all the way back to 1950. We’ve added some sneeze guards to the concession stand. We’re gonna have hand sanitizer stations throughout,” said Holland.

But safety isn’t just added outside the auditorium.

“Every other row of seats is gonna be closed and then we’re going to have an usher that’s going to ensure that there will be two seats–that’s around six feet in between parties,” said Holland.

As the show must go on for the Fiske Theatre, Holland has one thing to say to anyone ready for a night out.

“Come to Oak Grove, enjoy a great rockin’ weekend, welcome back weekend here at the Fiske Theater,” said Holland.



Their movie weekend kicks off tomorrow night with a showing of Grease, Footloose will play Saturday, and the original Charlotte’s Web will play Sunday.

For more information on showtimes, go to their Facebook page here.