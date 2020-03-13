First West to hold online services after Governor’s Order

(Press Release) – With the announcement from Louisiana John Bel Edwards closing Louisiana’s public schools and banning gatherings of 250 or more, First West has determined that it is best to move from physical meetings to online meetings beginning Sunday, March 15 until further notice.

Services for all three of our campuses will be led by a team from all three campuses at 9:30 a.m. on the First West Facebook page.

The service will be able to be replayed all day on our Facebook page and will be live and on demand on firstwest.cc and the First West ROKU app.

Your safety is important to us. We want everyone to stay healthy.

We are encouraging everyone to take appropriate measures to stay healthy, especially those who are senior adults and medically compromised to catch the virus.

During this time, we also call the entirety of the church to responsibly serve, love, and care for others.

