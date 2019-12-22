First West gives back to local schools this holiday season

WEST MONROE, La (12/22/19) — First West has a foundation of worship, community, and service, giving back to the local community for almost 100 years.

“As far as the act of going and giving and being a blessing to people, we’re always gonna be about that, so we’ll be about that for the last 100 years and we want to be that for the next 100 years as God allows us to be here,” said Mark Cole, Next Generation Pastor at First West.

This year, the church paid off student’s lunch money debt at eight schools in Ouachita parish; spreading the love of their hearts and the church.

“It’s an awesome feeling. And for us as a church especially during the Christmas season, it’s such a cool picture because really the whole story of the gift of God through Jesus. When he came, Jesus paid a debt that wasn’t his that he owed and just to be a tangible example of that, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s what we’re about as a church,” said Cole.

Even though the church’s staff physically delivered the checks to each school, church members say knowing how the church makes an impact in the community brings them complete joy.

“I didn’t actually get to go to the schools, but when I was able to see the pictures and their faces light up and they would come back and tell stories about how people were just in tears and just super thankful. I mean meeting tangible needs…why not,” said Hayley Gaston, Community Minister at First West.

This is the first year the church is paying off school lunch debt, but they say they’ll continue to outreach in the community as long as they can; whether it’s paying off school debt again or serving somewhere else in Ouachita parish.

“So each year, we just kinda look at the schedule and we say all right God where do you want us to be, where do you want us to go, what do you want us to do and so each year, I feel like it kinda changes,” said Gaston.