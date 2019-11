WEST MONROE, La. (11/11/19) -- A daycare's reputation is put on the line after reports of child abuse, now it's been forced to close. Parents and students alike are at a lost for words.

Back in September, The Assembly Kidz Care had its license revoked after failing to properly notify the Louisiana Department of Education of its most recent report of child abuse. Upon further investigation, the Department of Education found several instances of child abuse that occurred at the childcare center.