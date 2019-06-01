First Female Band Director to lead at Grambling State University

Grambling State University is no stranger when it comes to tradition, or breaking the mold.

They’ve done so yet again with the appointment of the university’s first female band director.

Dr. Nicole Roebuck says “It’s an honor and I’m just thankful to God and President Gallot for appointing me to this position.”

Dr. Roebuck said her passion for music was only enhanced as a member of Grambling’s marching band and the influence of her uncle Joe, also a Grambling alum.

“I was fortunate enough to serve as section leader drill sergeant and my last year as was able to serve as student director,” Roebuck added.

Dr. Roebuck graduated from Grambling University in 2001. But returned to the field to help direct the globally recognized band even as they performed for Beyonce and Adidas last April. Her goal is to continue to help students through music.

“I would like to tell them that whatever your dream is don’t give up on it and make sure that you pray, plan, prepare,” said Roebuck.

Grambling State officials believe Dr. Roebuck’s appointment will open doors and opportunities to students.

“Dr. Roebuck appointment is a really important benchmark in that long legacy of helping step not only the world ahead but HBCUs, and showing our students that anything is possible for every student,” said Javeon Hackley, Associate Vice President for Strategy and Marketing.

“She likes to say a leader is a leader, she’s illustrating that to all HBCUs and hopefully everyone will start to see that women can lead, should lead and are some of the best at what they do across the country.” adds Hackley

Grambling State University will be hosting its annual band camp for high schools and middle schools students.

The camp will be held July 7-13. To register you can go to www.gram.edu/band.