RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, Louisiana Tech Cheerleading announced that the first African American male cheerleader at Louisiana Tech University, Charles McCauley, has died. Louisiana Tech Cheerleading expressed their gratitude for Charles and said that they are thankful for the path he paved at Louisiana Tech for future athletes.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tech Cheerleading

Pictured above is a photo of Charles and his stunt partner, Sharon, from the 1973 yearbook.