UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 1, 2023, the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce will host their annual fireworks display over Lake D’arbonne. At 9 PM, the sky will be lit with fireworks. The show can be seen on Highway 33 at Ramp Road.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Chamber of Commerce

Bring along your friends and family to enjoy this early Fourth of July celebration.