MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Saturday July 3 shortly before 11am, Monroe Police Officers were dispatched to the Super 1 Foods on Louisville Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

Per the arrest report, when officers arrived on scene they were advised by the complainant that she was transporting 72-year-old Brenda Pron when she made a brief stop at the store. Upon exiting the store, she advised that Pron had taken off in her 2014 Cadillac XTS.