WEST MONROE (KTVE/KARD) — There is exactly one week until the Fourth of July and while firework sales are now underway, it’s important to remember safety.

According to the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, when disposing of sparklers, grab a bucket of water to put the sparklers in. The fire department says that sparklers can reach a temperature of 1,200 degrees, so it’s important to watch children and other family members when handling them.

As far as shooting off firework cakes, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department gave a tip on how to dispose of those.

“One thing to be aware of is when you choose to use these cakes after they are shot and discharged is that there is still heat inside. So when it goes off, soak it down with water and when you store it as garbage store it away from your home,” Dusty Harris, Chief of Fire Prevention, Ouachita Parish Fire Department.

All of Arkansas is in a low fire danger. As of June 27, Union Parish is on a burn ban until June 30.