MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, Firehouse Subs in Monroe will be collaborating with Creed & Creed Law Firm and Regymen Fitness to host their Fifth Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive. Donators can drop off bikes from 12 PM to 3 PM.

All bikes received from the drive will be donated locally in northeast Louisiana. Bicycle donors will also be rewarded with a free medium sub of their choice.

Last year, community members collected 160 new bikes, surpassing the restaurant’s goal of 100 donated bikes. This year, Monroe Firehouse Subs General Manager Eugene Whitney, Jr. is aiming to receive 200 bikes.

This event will be held on Saturday at the Maison Market Firehouse Subs located at 1911 Lamy Lane. If you cannot attend the event on Saturday, donations will be accepted at the restaurant until the morning of December 10.

If you would like to register to receive a bike, contact Maison Market Firehouse Subs General Manager, Eugene Whitney, Jr. at (318) 547-0878. In order to receive a bike on December 10, all kids need to be present at the restaurant.