FARMERVILLE, La. (1/1/2020) — The Farmerville Police Department posted on their Facebook page about a fire that happened overnight in Farmerville.

Courtesy: Farmerville Police Department

It happened sometime before 2 a.m. this morning in the 800 block of North Main Street. Police say all the people living their were safely evacuated, and no one was hurt.

As we get more information from Farmerville Fire and Farmerville Police, we will pass it on.