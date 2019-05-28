Fire up that grill because it’s National Hamburger Day!

(5/28/19) WEST MONROE, La. — Grills around the country were fired up for Memorial Day, but you may have to break it out again because today is National Hamburger Day!

The sandwich so near and dear to our hearts accounts for almost half of all sandwiches sold in the U.S. and American’s consume more than 50-billion burgers every year.

Whether it’s grabbing a big juicy burger for lunch or throwing some meat down on the grill after work, be sure to celebrate with family and friends.

