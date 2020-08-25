Fire at Oak Grove home claims the life of a 79-year-old man

OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Fire Marshal Deputies are currently investigating a house fire in Oak Grove that claimed the life of the homeowner.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Kilbourne Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Arkla Road just after 6:15 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

They say that the body of the 79-year-old homeowner was found inside of the home. The man’s wife was able to escape with minor burns and cuts.

Details are very limited at this time, but we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.