Fire at Colonial Manor Apartments in Monroe

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department battled a blaze at the Colonial Manor Apartments on Monday afternoon.
According to Antonio Smith with the Monroe Fire Department, investigators are on the scene and have begun their investigation into the fire.
Smith says that one apartment appears to have received immediate damage while two or three other apartments received smoke damage.
No injuries are being reported at this time.
We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Louisiana health agencies provide toll-free line to help displaced patients find cancer care
- Louisiana insurance producer issued Cease and Desist order
- GOP lawmaker: Investigation into DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest a ‘kangaroo court’
- Louisiana to receive $34.5M in grant money to fight opioid epidemic
- Louisiana Tech to play at BYU on October 2