Fire at Colonial Manor Apartments in Monroe

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Fire Department battled a blaze at the Colonial Manor Apartments on Monday afternoon.

According to Antonio Smith with the Monroe Fire Department, investigators are on the scene and have begun their investigation into the fire.

Smith says that one apartment appears to have received immediate damage while two or three other apartments received smoke damage.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

