Find out where you can shop from local vendors

DUBACH, La (07/07/19)–Rain or shine, that didn’t stop shoppers from spending their money at this trade show. The Big Creek Trade Days is a place for anyone who likes to sell or buy things.



They have four barns, tent shopping and food vendors. They will be open once a month for a weekend.



” People can come and find any and everything, people can find a little of this and a little of that,” said Connie Watts, an owners of Big Creek Trade Days.



“We love the people…And the people love us…We have fun,” said Dave Simpson, A Vendor.

Last month, the company celebrated their three year anniversary.

For those husbands that are dragged along to shop with your wife- don’t worry they have a man cave decked out out in flat screen T.V.’s.

These are the days Big Creek Trade Days will be open.





