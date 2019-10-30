Find out how Ruston tornado victims can receive free trees thanks to Dallas based organization

RUSTON, La (10/29/19) — A company from Dallas is partnering with the city of Ruston to donate 150 trees to the victims of the April tornado.

Residents say as soon as the tornado hit, they searched for a way to replace fallen trees that covered their neighborhood for over 100 years.

“Within the next week, a small group of us were researching and trying to figure out how do you do a widespread tree planting and we found this organization in Dallas and here we are,” Sarah Warren, Member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Retreet is an organization that specifically provides disaster relief by planting trees and fixing the landscape of destroyed communities.

The trees symbolize hope and a future for the city of Ruston as they’re still struggling with the devastation of the tornado six months later.

Anyone who is a tornado victim can apply for a free tree to be planted at their home.

“And then we will as a group get together after Christmas, early January and look at those applications and figure out how many requests we have and how much money we have. The goal is to plant as many as we can. It will probably be two per a normal size lot,” said Warren.

Retreet will start planting trees in Ruston early February next year.

The trees are 15 gallon trees and are roughly 10 feet tall.

To apply for a tree, fill out the application here.