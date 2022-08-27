EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Local residents ended summer the right way in downtown for Main Street’s Back to School Bash with a Splash event.

“It’s a free event so we love for people to come out,” said Beth Brumley, Executive Director of MainStreet El Dorado.

There were plenty of games, food, and live music for everyone to enjoy. Musical performances by Carmelo Brown, Calvin Kemble and the Young Artist Group kept the party going.

“Tomorrow is my little brother’s birthday so I thought today would be a good outing for him. They’ve spent a majority of their time on the water slides, and they really love it.”

Local organizations like United Way, Turning Point and The Salvation Army were out informing the community about their operations.

Main Street announced MusicFest 34’s lineup in early June, now those tickets are up for grabs at a discounted price.

Weekend passes are on sale until 5 at Summer on the Square for $40. If you didn’t make it to the back-to-school bash, don’t worry because tickets will also be on sale online until September 23.

“That’s for two days, four stages and every festival event in between,” explained Brumley.

You can purchase tickets online here or by calling Main Street El Dorado at (870) 862-4747.