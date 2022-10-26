CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The First Friday Monthly Market in Camden, Arkansas is ending their 2022 season with one last market on November 4th, 2022. The market theme is “Feeling Frosty” as they kick off the holiday season.

The market will be happening from 6 PM to 9 PM in Downtown Camden, Ark. and there will be a large number of vendors set up along Washington St and Adams Ave selling everything from farmhouse décor and art to clothing, jewelry and more. All kinds of entertainment will be provided by special non profit groups and local organizations.

This entertainment includes live music from The Arkansas Brass, food trucks, and a new attraction called Living Windows in which people will be able to watch live actors in various shop display windows portraying different Christmas scenes as they stroll through Downtown.

For more information, contact:

Charlotte Young

870-807-1468

firstfridaycamdenar@gmail.com

firstfridaycamden.com