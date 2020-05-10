Fifth coronavirus death reported in Franklin Parish

(05-10-2020)–A fifth Franklin Parish resident has died from complications related to the coronavirus. The 68-year-old African American male decedent, of Winnsboro, was found unresponsive at his place of residence on May 9. Resuscitation efforts by EMS and hospital staff were unsuccessful. Prior to his passing, he had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and was recovering. He suffered from high blood pressure.

On April 22, a 71-year-old African American male, of Wisner, was admitted to an Ouachita Parish hospital with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. He died there on April 28. The decedent was briefly treated for coronavirus at his place of residence until hospitalization was required. He suffered from diabetes and cardiac-related issues.

The first Franklin Parish resident sickened with the virus died on April 4. All decedents had underlying medical conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” coroner’s office spokesperson Shane Scott said. “We still have numerous parish residents fighting this virus – several who are hospitalized in critical condition requiring life-support. They all need our prayers tonight.”

