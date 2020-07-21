Fiery crash in Richland Parish claims life of Tallulah man

RAYVILLE, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop F are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Tallulah man on Tuesday morning.

According to LSP, the crash happened shortly before 3 AM on Louisiana Highway 135 at James Brown Road.

Officials say that a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Brewer, was heading west on Highway 135 when, for reasons under investigation, the truck drove off of the left side of the road and struck a culvert. After hitting the culvert, the truck caught fire and became engulfed in flames with Brewer still inside.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: