CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Catahoula Parish is closed for mechanical repairs on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024.



The detour route will be LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.



For more information, call (318) 412-3102 or visit the website www.dotd.la.gov