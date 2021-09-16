Ferriday teen arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday September 15, officers with the Ferriday Police Department arrested 19-year-old Denzel Washington for 2nd Degree Murder.

In a report from the Concordia Sentinel, the charges stem from an altercation that happened on Wednesday September 8 in which Washington shot and killed 55-year-old Felix Johnson at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Third Street.

Washington was also arrested earlier in the year after entering a local grocery store with a handgun and taking merchandise from the cashier.

Denzel Washington’s bond was set at $275,000.