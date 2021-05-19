Ferriday man killed in small plane crash in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office says there was a small plane crash that left one man dead.

According to deputies, a crop-dusting aircraft crashed Tuesday, May 19, in a field in northeast Louisiana.

Deputies say the single-engine Air Tractor 502 crashed close to 1:30 p.m. near highway 425, around five miles south of Sicily Island.

Sherriff Toney Edwards says the pilot was identified as Jakob T. Porter, 22, of Ferriday.

Officials say Porter was pronounced dead at the scene and no passengers were on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released notes from the preliminary investigation, according to the deputies, and their notes say the pilot was using a special maneuver when it crashed. The FAA does not yet know the cause of this crash.

Sheriff Edwards says his prayers are with Porter’s family, friends, and colleagues. “It’s an unthinkable tragedy for our people here, but we lean on one another as God sees us through it, like we always do.”

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate this crash.