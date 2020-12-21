What the process is like to legally ship feral hogs somewhere else

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — There’s a high population of feral hogs here in Louisiana and one of the ways to get rid of these wild pigs is to ship them. However, the process to ship them somewhere else isn’t always the easiest option.

“In order to ship them overseas, they would have to be processed in a federally inspected kill plant, and so you would have to have a processing plant that would accept them,” said Mike Strain, Louisiana Ag Commissioner.

The problem with that is here in Louisiana, we don’t have a federally inspected kill plant. But let’s say you still want to process these feral hogs, “You can shoot them in the wild and process them yourself, you can shoot them in the wild and bring them to what’s called a custom slaughterhouse…but it’s for your own personal use,” said Strain.

Or you can ship the hogs to another state like Texas, however, “They have to be able to come in under their own power, so they can’t be shot at in the wild and then processed for sale for human consumption–trapped in a holding pen,” said Strain.

And it’s not just an easy ship across the border, there’s a process behind moving the pigs.

“If you capture them, you can move them to a kill pen, from the department of ag and forestry, from us. but in order to move them, you have to have that permit for transport, because otherwise, it is illegal to transport live feral pigs,” said Strain.

Strain says the main idea to grasp from shipping feral hogs, is if you want to ship them overseas, it would have to be under federal inspection and to ship within the states, it would be with state inspection. If you do ship them overseas, these wild pigs couldn’t be alive.

“You’re not gonna ship any live animals overseas, any live feral pigs very very strict requirements for any live animal to move from country to the other and that’s because of the diseases,” said Strain.