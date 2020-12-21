What is a feral hog?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The sound of destroyed farmland — the sound of trouble. A sound that many southerners may recognize. What once started as a domesticated pig is now Louisiana’s worst nightmare.

“Feral hogs are an invasive species and they are a nuisance animal here in Louisiana, and probably all the southern states,” said Lisa Taylor, the general curator at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. “They’re in no danger of becoming endangered.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), feral hogs can be found in all 64 parishes and their populations are estimated to be roughly around 700,000. This high population is due to the species being one of the most reproductive mammals in North America.

A recent mail survey conducted by the LDWF found that more than 200,00 feral hogs were harvested during the 2019-2020 hunting season by deer hunters alone.

“They can reproduce several times a year and the female can have a litter of baby piglets anywhere from 4 to 6, sometimes 12 piglets at a time,” said Taylor.

Before you decide to go out and try to tackle this issue in your area, here’s everything you need to know about a feral hog.

“You can actually look at the hog to tell if it is happy or becoming aggressive,” said Taylor, likening the hogs to a dog. Taylor says that their tail is a tell-tale sign. “If their tail is laid down, swaying back and forth, they’re content. If the tail is stuck up straight in the air and you see the hairs on the back of the hog raised also, they are agitated and aggressive and ready to attack. Do not approach them.”

Feral hogs like to travel in a pack, also called a sounder. Taylor says that approaching any feral hog or feeding them to draw the in closer is a horrible idea.

“Feral hogs and pretty much every hog can run about 30 miles per hour, which is pretty faster. Faster than you can run to get away from them,” said Taylor. “These hogs will hurt you. They actually have tusks that are razor-sharp and if they charge you, they will want to knock you down and they will cut you up pretty bad.”

Taylor also warns against sending your dogs after them either because the hogs will attack. So what is the safest way to deal with these wild pigs?

“The best thing to do is to make a lot of noise and they probably will leave your property. If it is a recurring problem, you want to get in touch with Wildlife and Fisheries because they will come out and trap the hogs,” said Taylor. “That is the safest way.”

