Louisiana offers minimal restrictions on feral hog management

(KTVE/KARD) “The feral hog population in Louisiana is probably around 900,000, maybe even close to a million” says Dr. Kim tolson, ULM Professor and Chair of Louisiana’s Feral Hog Management Task Force.

As this population continues to grow exponentially, experts estimate that 70 -75% of the population must be harvested to ease their impact on the environment.

Dr. Tolson says there are many ways to get rid of the outlaw quadruped.

“You use hunters, you use opportunistic tag, you use trapping” she says.

The state has been loosening hunting restrictions in recent years.

“You can shoot them 365 days a year. 10 years ago, the legislature approved night shooting of feral hogs. This year on August 1st we had night shooting of feral hogs year-round approved” she said.

And all you need is a basic hunting license.trapping has also become higher tech.

“Simple walk-in traps to traps that send a picture to your phone so you don’t have to get up in the middle of the night to go check your traps” She said.

One last form of management, which is as wild as the hogs, involves shooting them from a helicopter; but is not a common practice in Louisiana. While some of this is conducted in Louisiana through the United States Department of Agriculture, allowing private aerial management could encourage the population to continue thrive.

“The last thing we want to do in louisiana is place a bounty or a dollar value on this animal so people will not want to keep it there for income purposes” she says.

At this point, Dr. Tolson says there’s no one method that is better than the other.

“You want to use a combination of mechanisms because they’re extremely intelligent animals” she says.

Expects are looking to poisons in the future such as Sodium Nitrite, which is ironically used in bacon as a preservative and Warfarin. Before they can be used, their effects on the environment still need to be studied.