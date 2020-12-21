Hog Trap: Wildlife biologist shares strategies for catching feral hogs

HUTTIG, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Feral hogs continue to be a growing threat in the ArkLaMiss, which is why wildlife biologists are working to keep the wild animal from being a danger to the public.

This is a serious business for wildlife biologists like Nick Wirwa with the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge in Huttig, Arkansas.

“We consider them as exotic species. They’re invasive,” said Wirwa. “They reproduce at a very high rate, so there’s a huge issue right there.”

Not only that, Wirwa says they carry disease that can be transferred to humans.

Felsenthal Wildlife Refuge has about ten traps to try to catch these animals by using wireless technology similar to your home security systems.

Wirwa says, ” We can wait until all of the pigs are inside and then with an app from our cell phone, we have the ability to close the gates.”

During the winter and early spring months is when Wirwa says the traps are most effective. During those months, food sources are limited and the pigs are more likely to utilize the bait inside the trap. Once they’re in, there’s little time for them to get out.

The overall goal is to remove all of the pigs off of the refuge, but is that feasible?

“Probably not,” said Wirwa. He says that a lot of factors come into play like their rate of reproduction, the habitat, and dealing with adjacent landowners who may not be trapping at all.

“We’re all in this together. We can do whatever we want on the refuge, but we have to do it all together and I think then we can start making a difference,” said Wirwa.

