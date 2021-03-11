FEMA registration required for winter storm damage even if you’ve registered before

(03/11/21)— Even if you registered for federal assistance because you suffered hurricane damage last year, you must re-register for assistance if you incurred damage from February’s winter storms Feb. 11 – 19.

Having received disaster assistance from a previous federally declared disaster does not preclude you from registering for assistance under a newly declared disaster if you are eligible.



Survivors in Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn parishes may be eligible for FEMA grants to help with their recovery including uninsured and underinsured damage and losses incurred.

Help may also include rental assistance, home repair or replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical, and dental expenses.



If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance.

The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.



To register for assistance after losses from winter storms, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app or call the FEMA helpline 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).



Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.



For the latest information on Louisiana winter storms, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4590. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.